Sudan Crisis: Jigawa approves $65,000 for students’ transfer

The Jigawa State Government has budgeted $65,000 for the transfer of 10 students under its sponsorship from the International University of Africa, Khartoum, Sudan to the Integral University, India due to the conflict in Sudan.

This was revealed by Alhaji Sagir Musa, the state Commissioner for Information, Youths, Sports and Culture.

In the statement in Dutse on Thursday, Musa said the money would cover tuition fees, accommodation, application fees and foreign support services for the students.

He said the approval was made at the State Executive Council meeting on Wednesday.

He said: “The Council has approved a memo presented by Ministry of Higher Education for the payment of tuition fees, accommodation, application fees and foreign students support services in respect of 10 Jigawa transferred students from Sudan’s International University of Africa, Khartoum to Integral University, India at the cost $65,650.

“Similarly, the council has approved the sum of N53,562, 295.80 only for the payment of 12 months living allowances, visa, air tickets and other logistics for travel arrangements for the students.”

Musa added that the council also received progress reports from various committees constituted by Governor Umar Namadi on the state COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus, Drug Revolving Fund and Higher Education Committees of Inquiries into the Activities of College of Education and Islamic Studies, Ringim; College of Education, Gumel; and Jigawa Polytechnic, Dutse respectively.

The Commissioner added that after the presentations, the council deliberated and unanimously agreed to set up a committee to come up with white papers on each of the reports.