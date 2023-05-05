Sudan Crisis: Azman Air leaves for Egypt to fetch Nigerian evacuees

An aircraft in the fleet of Azman Air has left for Egypt to airlift home Nigerians evacuated from war-torn Sudan.

The Eagle Online recalls Azman Air had earlier in the week said the Federal Government had engaged it for the job.

It said it has an aircraft with a capacity of 409 passengers.

The latest development was made known by Azman Air on its Facebook page on Thursday.

It said: “Having obtained the necessary approval in Egypt, Azman Air Airbus A340-600 with registration 5N-AAM is on its way to Egypt to commence the evacuation of stranded Nigerians amid Sudan crisis.

“This is a call to serve and we are delighted to be of great service to our Country.”

The Eagle Online recalls that the first two flights from Egypt to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja took off from Aswan International Airport, Egypt.

They were operated by the Nigerian Air Force and Air Peace.

They brought in 376 Nigerians that fled Sudan.