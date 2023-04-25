Sudan conflict: Trapped Nigerian students yet to take off to Cairo

Trapped Nigerians students are still in Khartoum, Sudan.

However, our correspondent gathered that 40 buses were already on ground to convey the students from Khartoum to Cairo.

Foreign countries rushed to evacuate their nationals from Sudan as deadly fighting raged into a second week between forces loyal to two rival generals.

Foreigners also fled the capital Khartoum in a long-United Nations convoy, while millions of frightened residents hunkered down inside their homes, many running low on water and food.

Across the city of five million, army and paramilitary troops have fought ferocious street battles since April 15, leaving behind charred tanks, gutted buildings and looted shops.

More than 420 people have been killed and thousands wounded, according to UN figures, amid fears of wider turmoil and a humanitarian disaster in one of the world’s poorest nations.

The Federal Government said it was making preparations to evacuate about 5,500 stranded Nigerians out of Sudan through the Egyptian town of Luxor, adding that it was seeking Egypt’s support so that the stranded Nigerians could be moved to Luxor.

However, in a letter dated 23 April 2023, signed by the Charge D’ Affairs, Haruna Garko, and sighted by our correspondent on Monday, the Embassy of Nigeria, Sudan made a request for buses to convey students from Khartoum to Cairo on Tuesday at 6 am.

The letter read “I am directed to request the services of your 200 seater buses to convey 3500 Nigerian students from Khartoum to Cairo Egypt on 25 April 2023, at 6 am in the morning.”

As at the time of filing this report, Nigerians students were yet to leave Khartoum to Cairo.

Speaking to our correspondent on Tuesday, a student who pleaded anonymous said “We are still in Khartoum. The Embassy has moved the time to 12pm. I am afraid that the Embassy might change their mind.

The President of the Jigawa State Students Association in Sudan, Umar Abubakar, said, “we are yet to move.”

In a forwarded message sent to the students and sighted by our correspondent on Tuesday read “Hello all. Please due to some logistics issues, there will be delay for the take off as earlier announced.

“Once arrangements are concluded, we will announce.

“Therefore, people should endeavour to stay where they are in the interim. But we assure you we are going by the grace of God.

“Thank you for your understanding.”