Sudan: 2,246 Nigerians so far evacuated

A total of 2,246 fleeing Nigerians have been successfully evacuated from the war-ravaged Sudan.

The figure is contained in a brief update report prepared by the government agencies involved in the evacuation and obtained by The Eagleonline Friday morning.

The report titled “Table of Evacuation and Reconciled” stated that the evacuation under review is dated between Wednesday, May 3 and Thursday, May 11, 2023.

The update indicated that the flights involved in the emergency exercise included: NAF C130; Air Peace; Tarco Aviation First; Max Air and Azman Air.

The Eagleonline learnt that the carrier departure designations included: Aswan, Egypt and Port Sudan.

Passengers in the flights included males, females (adults); Children and infants.

The evacuation exercise of the stranded Nigerians in Sudan has started over a week ago.

