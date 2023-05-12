Trending
#Sudan: 2,246 Nigerians so far evacuated

A total of 2,246 fleeing Nigerians have been successfully evacuated from the war-ravaged Sudan.

The figure is contained in a brief update report prepared by the government agencies involved in the evacuation and obtained by The Eagleonline Friday morning.

The report titled “Table of Evacuation and Reconciled” stated that the evacuation under review is dated between Wednesday, May 3 and Thursday, May 11, 2023. 

The update indicated that the flights involved in the emergency exercise included: NAF C130; Air Peace; Tarco Aviation First; Max Air and Azman Air.

The Eagleonline learnt that the carrier departure designations included: Aswan, Egypt and Port Sudan.

Passengers in the flights included males, females (adults); Children and infants.

The evacuation exercise of the stranded Nigerians in Sudan has started over a week ago.

Details of the report is published below.

S/NDay (Date)Aircraft CarrierAirport of DepartureNo. of PassengersDisaggregated By Gender & Age  
1DAY 1:  Wednesday (3/5/23)NAF C130Aswan9478 -male 16-Female
2DAY 1 : Wednesday (3/5/23)Air PeaceAswan274 
3DAY 2: Friday (5/5/23)Tarco Aviation FirstPort Sudan130 
4DAY 3:  Saturday (6/5/23)Tarco Aviation 2ndPort Sudan131 
5DAY 4: Sunday (7/5/23)Tarco Aviation 3rdPort Sudan102 
6DAY 4: Sunday (7/5/23)Max AirAswan410 
7DAY 4 : Sunday (7/5/23)Azman AirAswan322 
8DAY 5 : Monday (8/5/23)Tarco Aviation 4thPort Sudan1337 – Children 9 – Infant    
9DAY 6: Tuesday (9/5/23)Tarco Aviation 5thPort Sudan12712- children 41 –infant
10Wednesday (10/5/23)Tarco AviationPort Sudan123 
11Thursday (11/5/23)Tarco Aviation 6th?Port Sudan136 
12NEMA to give dateTarco Aviation 7th 128 
13NEMA to give dateTarco Aviation 8th 136 
Grand total2,246 
