Sudan: 102 evacuees arrive Nigeria 

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) said another 102 evacuees have returned home from Sudan aboard a Tarco airliner via the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

NiDCOM Head of Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit, Abdur-Rahman Balogun who gave the update Monday, said the airline arrive at the airport at about 9:15 a.m.

Earlier, he had updated newsmen on a Tarco Airline arriving from Port Sudan International Airport.

“Aircraft :B737-500 CS- MAB. Company: Tarco Airline.

“Left Port Sudan International Airport today, 8th May, 2023, at 12:45a.m. local time, with 124 adult, five Infants. Total 129 Nigerian nationals (evacuees).

“Estimated time of arrival Port Sudan (PZU) to Juba (JUB) 2 hrs 50 min.

“Stop over 1 hr in Juba.

“JUB to ABV = 03:30 min. Total = 7hrs 30min.

“The flight is expected to arrive Abuja around 6:30a.m. to 7a.m. Nigerian time.” NAN