Successor: Buhari, APC charged to be responsive to national challenges in flag bearer’s choice

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has been charged to be conscious and sensitive to the socio-economic challenges facing the country, in choosing its presidential flag bearer.

APC National Vice Chairman, Salihu Lukman gave the task in an open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The letter was prompted by the President’s request to the Progressive Governors and other APC stakeholders – seeking their support to allow him pick his successor.

Lukman in the letter, established as a party, the ruling APC must be able to demonstrate much more sensitivity to the challenges of national unity by ensuring that the eventual standard bearer for the 2023 Presidential election exemplifies commitment to equity and justice as the underlying principles, sustaining the corporate existence of Nigeria as a united country.

The APC chieftain stressed such an approach was not just about representation in terms of where the candidate comes from, but mainly about the negotiation framework, leading to the eventual selection of the candidate.

“In the case of the PDP, negotiation was limited to monetary transactions with the less than 1000 delegates who eventually elected Alh. Atiku Abubakar as the Presidential candidate of the PDP.

“With all the limitations imposed by the current Electoral Act, the delegates at the APC Convention who will be electing our Presidential candidate will not be less than 4000. For a party with more than 40 million members, this is a far cry and will be weak in terms of being democratically accountable in terms of decisions of delegates reflecting expectations of party members. Once the choice of delegates correlates with expectations of over 40 million party members, invariably, it will most likely equate with the expectations of the majority of Nigerians” Lukman reasoned.

The APC leader advised the party to keep faith with basic tenets of democracy as major campaign message to Nigerians for the 2023 elections, noting that this was eloquently highlighted President Buhari’s message to the Progressive Governors when he stated that ‘the key to electoral successes was the ability to hold consultations and for members to put the nation above other interests.’

“The temptation for leaders to choose their successors is democratically risky and very costly. If in 2013/2014, Your Excellency, could submit yourself to internal democratic process, it is important that your successor also follow the same process” Lukman advised.

The politician established it might be necessary to highlight that a major disadvantage with succession arrangement whereby Governors chose their successors was that it negatively affects relationship between the successor and the predecessor, which undermine capacity to influence actions or inactions of successors by their predecessors.

Lukman”s letter read in part: “Your Excellency, since the period of negotiating the merger that produced our party APC, I have been a proponent of ensuring that our party takes every step to preserve our leaders who could exercise moral authority. This means that leaders who are highly respected on account of their standing in society should not hold elective or appointive positions. It was for that reason that I openly campaigned against your aspiration to emerge as the Presidential candidate of our party for 2015 election.

“Sir, recall that one of my arguments was that as President, the capacity of party leaders to influence your decisions will be weak. Without going into details, Your Excellency, this has come to pass. The big fear is that combining both legal and moral authority, being our President, if you are to nominate your successor to what extent can other party leaders influence your decision? If party leaders are unable to influence your decision with respect to the choice of successor, what will be the guarantee that your choice can aggregate the expectations of Nigerians?

“Your Excellency, I ask these questions without prejudice to the unflinching confidence of party members in terms of your personal disposition to make all sacrifices necessary and make the best decision for our party and our nation. Notwithstanding, however, there is the overriding requirement to appeal to you to kindly resist the temptation. I would have wished we had enough time for open debate within our party.

“Unfortunately, as things are, we have less than one week to settle this matter. Sadly also, a combination of inherited reality, and perhaps vested interests of some party leaders, processes of internal debates around this matter are being impeded. Even meetings of NWC are not exploring these issues. Even logistical issues of organizing the National Convention are being handled informally. And as far as our National Chairman, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu is concerned, relating with you and probably directly communicating positions of members of NWC, is his exclusive jurisdiction, which limits you to selective perspective that may only be self-serving to some party leaders.

“Being a party, which came with the promise of change, how our leader can directly access the views of party members is important. At the risk of again being projected to be against some party leaders, I want to appeal to all party leaders to unite in showing restraint at this point of transition. I want to strongly appeal to Your Excellency to kindly continue to make every sacrifice necessary to provide measured leadership to our party and our nation. Your revered status was earned not by following so-called conventions, which have narrowed our democracy. You have always summoned the courage to initiate leadership responses that are selfless based on commitment to principles of justice and equity.

“I am confident that Allah (SWT) will guide you into taking the right decisions that would broaden the democratic scope in APC, continue to endear our great party to Nigerians and facilitate our electoral victory in 2023. Like in the case of December 10, 2014 APC National Convention, everything will be done at the June 6, 2022 APC National Convention to guarantee level playing field for all aspiring Presidential candidates of our party. Any recommendation to the contrary will be inimical and injurious to the electoral fortunes of our great party, APC”.

The APC presidential holds this weekend in FCT Abuja.

After the President made a request to name his preferred aspirant, the pundits have speculated four out of over 20 APC presidential aspirants.

Those tipped likely to be Buhari’s choice include: the National leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; his Vice, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo; former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi and Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello.

However, Tinubu’s camp has insisted on having a proper primary.