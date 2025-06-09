Successful Hajj 1446: Saudi Arabia announces end of pilgrimage

Prince Saud bin Mishaal, Deputy Emir of the Makkah Region, announced the successful completion of Hajj 1446, declaring it incident-free in terms of security, health, and services.

Mishaal said that over 1.6 million pilgrims participated in the holy pilgrimage, with 1,506,576 pilgrims arriving from outside the Kingdom.

He explained that 166,654 domestic pilgrims, comprising Saudi citizens and residents.

Mishaal said, “Total pilgrims1,673,230, including 877,841 male pilgrims and 795,389 female pilgrims.”

The prince extended congratulations to the Custodian of the two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their role in ensuring the pilgrims’ safety and peace.

He also praised the pilgrims’ cooperation and compliance with regulations, which contributed to the season’s success.

Mishaal added, “The pilgrims performed their rites in safety and peace, thanks to the distinguished execution of operational plans by the Kingdom’s leadership.

“The Hajj season was free of any major security, health, or service-related incidents.”

He said that preparations for the next Hajj season would begin immediately, with the Kingdom’s leadership, government, and people taking pride in serving the holy sites and visitors.

