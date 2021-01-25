Kwara United Football Club of Ilorin on Sunday left it almost too late before they could beat visiting FC IfeanyiUbah 1-0 in a 2020/2021 Nigeria Professional Football League fixture.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that in the Match Day 6 encounter at the Kwara Stadium Complex in Ilorin, substitute Olawale Farayola scored in the game’s 86th minute.

In the game dominated by Kwara United, the first goalscoring opportunity fell to Kalu Nweke on the edge of the visitors’ penalty box in the 7th minute but he failed to utilise it.

The visiting team’s first threatening attack of the match came from a counter-attack in the 45th minute, but it ended with Abdulrasheed Umar’s shot ricocheting off a defender for a corner-kick.

The visitors returned stronger in the second half with Christian Molokwu tormenting their hosts with his finesse and perfect ball control.

Ekene Awazie could have put the visitors ahead in the 72nd minute, but Dele Aiyenugba came off his line to deny the FC IfeanyiUbah captain.

Farayola then broke the deadlock in the 86th minute after meeting Jide Fatokun’s pass at the far post with a tap-in.

