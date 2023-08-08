Trending
Subsidy removal: Senate leadership meets NLC, TUC

Hassan MuazBy Updated:
Senator Godswill Akpabio

The leadership of the Senate will on Tuesday meet the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress to avert social unrest as a result of a strike planned by the organized labour for next week.

The meeting, which is slated for 2pm will take place at the Senate Building in Abuja.

