Subsidy removal: NUJ direct journalists to join NLC strike

The Nigerian Union of Journalists has directed its members to join the proposed strike by the Nigeria Labour Congress if the Federal Government fails to reverse the price of petrol.

The NLC had after a meeting of its National Executive Council given an ultimatum of Wednesday for the reversal.

It said failure to do this will result in a strike action to be accompanied by protests.

In a statement by its National Secretary, Shuaibu Usman Leman, the NUJ on Saturday said it was set to join the strike.

Leman said the decision was taken during a meeting of the NUJ’s Central Working Committee, adding that the position of the NLC on the increase in the cost of petrol by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited was in the interest of Nigerians.

The statement said: “An emergency Central Working Committee meeting of the Union (NUJ) was convened online today, Saturday, June 3, 2023, to discuss issues surrounding the decision by the Federal Government to remove Fuel Subsidy and the position taken by the Nigeria Labour Congress.

“After presentations by the National President, Chris Isiguzo, and the National Treasurer, Bamidele Atunbi on the position taken by NLC on the matter, members unanimously adopted the position of NLC on the issue.

“CWC reiterates the argument that although the removal of fuel subsidy will free allocations which can be channelled to the provisions of infrastructure and creation of additional jobs, the sudden removal could however lead to social unrests and protests as people may perceive Government as being insensitive to their plight.

“CWC also notes that already there is an astronomical increase in the prices of petroleum products and high inflation which have drastically reduced the purchasing power of citizens.

“Accordingly CWC directs all State Councils of the Union to mobilise members to withdraw their services and commence protests nationwide from Wednesday next week, 7th June 2023, if the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limiter (NNCPL) refuses to reverse the new price regime in the Oil sector.”