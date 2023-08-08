Subsidy removal: NLC, TUC to meet Tinubu’s team .The leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) are set to meet with President Bola Tinubu’s team on Tuesday.

Joe Ajaero, the NLC President, disclosed this on Monday while featuring on a Channels Television programme, Politics Today.

Ajaero said the protest was suspended after the intervention of the National Assembly and the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Bola Tinubu, adding that between that time and now, one or two issues have played out.

“The Senate promised to get back to us and resolve the matter within one week. Just this evening we got a notice from them inviting us for a meeting tomorrow,” Ajaero said.

“Another issue is we are yet to get the modality on the restructure initiative team, especially the government, and for those that will lead the government team, that one is still pending.

“However, rising from our NEC meeting, we decided to take further action against the position of the industrial court and Ministry of Justice through the solicitor general sending us letters about contempt, you know, and the NEC of the NLC rose giving them up to 14th of August for them to withdraw such summon for contempt or face industrial action. Real industrial action.”

The NLC president added that the Ministry of Justice, through the solicitor general of the federation, sent a letter to the union withdrawing its charges.

“So far so good that’s where we are,” he said.