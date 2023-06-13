Subsidy Removal: NBA tells Tinubu Nigerians groaning, demands probe of Sirika

The Nigerian Bar Association Section on Public Interest and Development Law has told President Bola Ahmed Tinubu that Nigerians are groaning following the removal of subsidy on petrol.

The Chairman of the Section, Dr. Monday Ubani, made the position of the NBA-SPIDEL known at a news conference.

Ubani faulted the process of removing subsidy on fuel by the President, adding that Nigerians were groaning in pain and hardship.

He said: “We note that though the majority of Nigerians do not understand the huge scam that subsidy represents in the oil sector, the process and procedure for the removal were faulty.

“This has occasioned severe consequences and taken a toll on the hapless citizens who are always the victims of such government policies that are not well thought out.

“The President must be told in clear terms that Nigerians are groaning in pain, especially with the sudden removal of the fuel subsidy.

“Salary increase for civil servants, whose population is infinitesimal compared to millions that are outside government employment, will not be enough to solve the present crisis.

“More drastic and well-thought out economic packages should be put in place to cushion the harsh effects of the new policy.

“Again, Mr. President must seek wisdom and the right kind of advice to navigate the present impasse the country has found itself.”

Ubani also commended the President over his decision to remove the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, and called for an in-depth investigation of the apex bank chief.

He called on Tinubu to probe the immediate past Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, over the botched Nigeria Air deal.

He said: “If the assertion by the Managing Director of Nigeria Air, Dayo Olumide, during a Senate hearing that the aircraft said to be for Air Nigeria was merely a chartered flight from Ethiopian Airline to hoodwink Nigerians, then the matter should be investigated.

”We enjoin Mr. President to institute a high-powered panel of investigation to unearth this large-scale scam that has turned Nigeria into a laughing stock in the global aviation community.

“This matter is a litmus test for the new administration, especially if President Bola Tinubu wants to be seen as desirous of combating corruption in the polity.”

Giving details on the 2023 NBA-SPIDEL annual conference, with the theme: ”Post-Election Nigeria: The Judiciary in the eye of the storm,” Ubani disclosed that the Keynote Speaker for the conference will be rights activist, Femi Falana (SAN); former NBA President, Dr. Olisa Agbakoba, as Chairman of the opening session; while Justice Amina Augie of the Supreme Court will feature as a Guest Speaker during the opening ceremony.

Many other legal luminaries, state governors and members of the National Assembly are also expected at the event to be held in Lagos.