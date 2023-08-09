Trending
Subsidy Removal : Ibeju-Lekki residents laud  LG boss  over  distribution of food items

Residents of Ibeju-Lekki Local Government  Area of  Lagos State  have  commended  the  Chairman of the council, Sesan Olowa , for distributing food stuffs  and other items to the people of the area.

Some of the residents  gave  the commendation in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)  Wednesday in Lagos.

They said  the distribution of the items would help cushion the effects of the removal of subsidy by the Federal Government.

A beneficiary, Doyin Ogungbe, said  the Council Chairman had demonstrated that  he was a responsible and responsive leader with the distribution of the food items.

She said that the items received would  help her and her family at this difficult period.

“The economy is harsh  at  this period and people are not smiling. Things are really hard. I thank the government for helping  with the food items,  it will definitely help me and my family”,she said.

Another beneficiary, Yusuf Oladele, also  applauded   the council chairman for  the distribution of the  items 

Oladelede  said it was  laudable that  the chairman  was utilising   government  resources to impact  the lives of the people at the grassroots.

“I am overwhelmed by this  gesture.  Initially , I had thought it was something small , but  it turned out to be  a very big package.

“I say a very big thank you to Olowa for his magnanimity and support for the masses,God bless you sir,’’ he said.

Also, Yejide Adekunle, another beneficiary, said  she was grateful to the chairman for the food items.

Adekunle,who is a trader, said business had been dull since the fuel subsidy was removed ,hence things had been difficult in her family.

She said the food items provided would go a long way to help her family.

“People are going through a lot .It has not been easy for me and my family.We are happy with this intervention ; it will solve  some problems”,she said.

She,however ,urged the council to make the programme a continuous one so that more people could benefit.

Speaking at the distribution of the food items, which included rice,beans and garri, the council chairman said that gesture was to reduce the hardship caused by subsidy removal in the area.

Olowa added that the council had concluded an arrangement to procure high -capacity buses  to convey residents to their various destinations at subsidised fares .

“We are doing this ,and taking other measures to reduce the impact of the removal of subsidy on our people.

“We  will also be providing  back- to school materials, like exercise books and other  writing materials to  pupils of public primary schools within the council area,to take off some burden from parents.

“There will be interventions in the  health sector. We will ensure treatments are entirely free at our Primary Health Centres and people can buy drugs at affordable prices .

“Farmers too will be provided with fertilisers, seedlings and fishing nets, while small business owners will also be provided soft loans to boost their businesses.” he said.

Olowa said the council would do much more to ensure that residents were not seriously affected by the removal of fuel subsidy.

“We are closer to the people at the grassroots,we are playing our part,complementing the efforts of the federal and state governments ,to ensure our people get succour at this period” he said.

