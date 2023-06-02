Subsidy Removal: Gov. Yusuf appeals to marketers to revert to old price

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State has appealed to petroleum marketers to revert to previous prices of petroleum products, most especially petrol, in order to lessen the current hardship experienced by residents of the state.

This was contained in a statement issued by his Press Secretary, Bature Dawakin-Tofa, on Thursday in Kano.

Yusuf said he was aware the marketers still had old products in stock that were supposed to be sold at the previous pricing.

He said: “To reduce the needless hardship on the state’s citizens, the marketers should exercise some restraint and quickly reopen all filling stations with available products in stock to sell at the former price.

“As a concerned Governor, I am disheartened to see our dear people of Kano suffering as a result of an unjustified fuel hike, and the situation must be stopped right away.”

Kano State, according to the governor, is the commercial hub for the country’s northern region as well as certain countries in West Africa, and its bustling populace continues to enjoy favourable business conditions.

Yusuf however urged citizens of the state to maintain their composure and uphold the law because the government is always prepared to make sure that people are doing their affairs conveniently.