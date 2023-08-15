Subsidy Removal: Gombe distributes palliatives to 30, 000 beneficiaries

The Gombe State government has commenced the distribution of palliatives to 30, 000 beneficiaries, to cushion the effects of the removal of petrol subsidy on residents of the state.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya stated this while inaugurating the distribution of the items Tuesday, in Dadin Kowa community in Yamaltu/Deba Local Government Area of the State.

The Governor said the items were part of the first phase of the distribution of palliatives.

Yahaya added that the state government was targeting no fewer than 420, 000 beneficiaries across the state.

He said that the first phase which was launched was targeted at 30, 000 beneficiaries.

“The palliative distribution is expected to target 420, 000 beneficiaries across the state,“ he said.

He said each of the 30, 000 beneficiaries will receive one bag of 5kg rice, one carton of Spaghetti, two bags of fertilisers and two litres of pesticides.

According to the Governor, the inclusion of agricultural inputs is strategic, considering the fact that 80 percent of Gombe citizens are engaged in agriculture.

He said that the support was to ensure bountiful harvest and guarantee rural livelihood, and promote food security especially in the upcoming dry season.

Yahaya said it was a necessary step taken toward the long time economic stability, and development of the country.

“Today’s event demonstrates the state government’s commitment to support the people through trying time.

“As we face these economic challenges, we are with you; the government is fully aware of the situation that individuals and households are going through across the state.

“Today we are taking a concrete step in order to show responsibility and ensure that no one is left behind during this trying time,”he said.

Yahaya urged the committee in charge of the distribution to carry out their duty with the fear of God and dedication to duty.

The Executive Secretary of Gombe State Emergency Management Agency, Haruna Abdullahi, commended the state government and assured that the palliatives would reach the targeted persons.

Abdullahi who is also the Chairman of the committee in charge of the distribution of the palliatives, urged beneficiaries to judiciously use the items and not sell the agriculture inputs.