Subsidy Removal: Ebonyi gifts workers salary bonus

The Ebonyi State Government has approved N10,000 for civil servants in the state across board to cushion the effect of the removal of subsidy on them.

The approval was part of the outcome of Thursday’s State Executive Council meeting presided by Governor Francis Nwifuru.

The Executive Council also approved the recruitment of 1,454 qualified persons into the State Civil Service.

Briefing newsmen on the issues in his office, the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Jude Okpor, said that the salary bonus was to help cushion the effect of subsidy removal on the finances of civil servants in the State.

He noted that the State Government was also hatching plans on how to extend same palliative measures to the general public in the State.

Okpor explained: “The issue of workers’ salaries was raised and deliberated on by Exco.

“The Executive Council led by His Excellency the Chairman of Council approved that N10,000 be added to every worker’s salary in the state to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal.

“His Excellency also mandated the SSG, Professor Grace Umezurike, to look into the finances of the state University (EBSU) to know what comes out and goes into the University to help determine the upward review of subvention to the University.

“Council also approved the employment of 1,454 Ebonyians into the state civil service to fill in vacancies created in the services over the years.”

The Council discussed other issues bordering on security, urban development, infrastructure and industrialisation.