Subsidy removal: Ebonyi begins free transportation service

The Ebonyi State Government has inaugurated its free transportation system for workers and students across the state to cushion the effect of subsidy removal by the Federal Government.

The 100-seater buses procured by the state Governor, Francis Nwifuru, was to alleviate the sufferings of the residents.

Stanley Mbam, state Commissioner for Works and Transport, said during the inauguration on Monday in Abakaliki that the buses, which were four in number, would go a long way in taking workers to their working places.

According to Mbam, the buses would be conveying workers and students from Abakaliki to the Permanent Site of the Ebonyi State University, Ezzamgbo, Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the state free of charge.

Other routes include Abakaliki-Ikwo, Abakaliki to Centenary City, and new Government House amongst others.

Mbam added: “Now, you can see today we have gathered to flag off the free transportation system in the state with these four 100-seater buses to cushion the effect of removal of fuel subsidy.

“It is free.”

Fred Nwaogbaga, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Transport, said the buses would be designated at different destinations for workers and students.

Oshim Nkwegu, the President of the Student Union Government of the Ebonyi State University, commended Governor Nwifuru on the initiative and his policies to reduce suffering of the poor masses in the state.