Subsidy Removal: CNPP tells Nigerians not to trust Organised Labour

The Conference Of Nigeria Political Parties has urged the Nigerians to take their destiny into their hands rather than trust the Nigeria’s Organised Labour to lead them against the incessant increment in pump price of Premium Motor Spirit, otherwise known as petrol, since 2015.

The umbrella association of all registered political parties and political associations in the country said this in a statement.

In the statement signed by its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, James Ezema, the CNPP noted that the labour movement cannot be trusted.

The Nigeria Labour Congress and its affiliates are planning a nationwide strike scheduled to begin on Wednesday to protest the hardship occasioned by the fuel subsidy removal.

However, the CNPP noted: “It is unfortunate, but true, that the labour movement in Nigeria has consistently failed to defend the masses who constitute majority among their membership.

“Nigerians in the past have had their hopes dashed each time the labour unions led negotiations with government on their behalf on any issues bordering on their well-being or pains.

“The CNPP believes that only the Nigerian masses who bear the brunt of economic hardships as well as the increasing pains of the long years bad leadership that can decide their own faith by taking their destiny into their hands.

“Like they have done each time they claimed to stand up for the masses, the labour unions will certainly betray the trust of the working class.”