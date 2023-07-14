Subsidy Palliatives: Increase minimum wage, forget N8,000 stipends – Primate Ayodele tells Tinubu

828 828

The Leader Of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has advised President Bola Tinubu to increase workers’ minimum wage to N100,000 so as to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal instead of the proposed N8,000 palliatives to 12 Million households.

The popular cleric in a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, noted that the N8,000 palliatives will only lead to corruption and will not reach out to the poor masses who need it, restating that the planned palliatives will not have any serious impact on the people because of corruption among politicians.

The man of God posited that N8,000 palliative will be a total waste of time, because it won’t work for its purpose due to corrupt practices that will mar the process.

‘’The N8,000 palliative is corruption, I see nothing in the palliative and it will not reach out to the poor masses. Despite the fact that Mr President has signed it, it will not make any impact. The governors will use it for their selfish needs. The poor will not enjoy it at all.’’

‘’It will not be a blessing to the majority, the palliative is just a waste of time and energy, it cannot work for its purpose” Ayodele stressed.

On the alternative, he advised that the minimum wage should be increased to N100,000 if indeed the government has the people at heart. Primate Ayodele asserted that an increase in minimum wage will have a direct impact on the people.

Primate Ayodele added: ‘’If truly, the government is truly concerned about the masses, the minimum wage should be increased to N100,000. It will go a long way in cushioning the effects of subsidy removal and inflation. Minimum wage increase will have a direct impact on the people than N8,000 palliatives.’’

Recall that President Tinubu just got the approval of the National Assembly NASS for a supplementary budget – to obtain a $800 (N500b) loan from the World Bank as a means to cushion the effects of the fuel subsidy.