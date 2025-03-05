Subscription fee hike: FCCPC sues Multichoice

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission has instituted legal proceedings against MultiChoice Nigeria Limited and its Chief Executive Officer, John Ugbe, for violating regulatory directives, obstructing an ongoing inquiry and engaging in conduct deemed violations of the provisions of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA) 2018.

FCCPC had directed MultiChoice Nigeria on February 27, 2025 to maintain its current pricing structure for DStv and GOtv pending the conclusion of an examination of its proposed price hike.

Also Read:

However, despite this directive, the company proceeded with its price increase on March 1, 2025, in clear defiance of the Commission’s directive, the Director of Corporate Affairs, Ondaje Ijagwu said in Abuja, Wednesday afternoon.

Post Views: 3