Subscribers still experiencing downtime should restart their phones – MTN

MTN Nigeria Communications Plc has advised its subscribers to restart their phones if they are still experiencing a downtime.

The mobile network operator made this known in a Facebook post early Sunday.

“We are extremely sorry for the trouble you have faced in accessing our network.

“We understand how important remaining connected is for your personal and business needs and your frustration is completely justified.

“We are working tirelessly to restore all connection, as we have also made some progress. Kindly restart your phone if you’re still experiencing a downtime,” the post read.

The telecoms provider also said its engineers are currently addressing the challenge and the issue would soon be resolved.

MTN subscribers began experiencing this downtime from about noon on Saturday.

The disruption lasted for only two hours for some subscribers. Calls, SMS, and Internet were affected, as the telecom subscribers stood helpless.

‘Emergency calls only’ showed on the screens of MTN users our correspondent spoke with on Saturday.

Some MTN users had gone on social media to lament their inability to connect with loved ones. Many also complained that the outage cost them valuable businesses.

Responding to the barrage of social media complaints, MTN Nigeria on its Facebook page, had on Saturday said, “Some of our customers are having difficulty connecting to the network today. We’re looking into this and are truly sorry for any inconvenience caused.”

The post by MTN attracted over 7,500 comments.

While some subscribers said the operator’s service had been restored, others still complained of an outage.

MTN is the largest network provider in Nigeria. According to the Nigerian Communications Commission, MTN had 73,133,330 subscribers in August.

As reported by Reuters in June, MTN said that some of its services in Nigeria might be disrupted as a result of rising insecurity in different parts of the country.

MTN’s downtime came days after Facebook’s services were unavailable for hours, and the world panicked.