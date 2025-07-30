Subscribers react to ongoing Globacom network upgrades

Some Globacom subscribers on Tuesday expressed mixed reactions over recent network challenges, in spite of an overhaul reportedly carried out by the company.

The subscribers, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria were responding to a recent statement from Globacom claiming improved network services.

While many subscribers confirmed improved service delivery from Globacom, others, however, expressed frustration over poor network service delivery.

A student of the University of Lagos, Emmanuel Chukwufumnaya, said that Globacom service was restored on Tuesday and that the N7,000 data purchase he made—initially not credited—was finally restored.

“This shows there was a problem, but it seems to have been rectified. The refund came almost immediately after I received a message about network improvement,” he said.

A civil servant, Tobechukwu Agiri, like many others, noted that she had experienced improved service delivery from Globacom.

“Internet service has been seamless and fast all day,” she said.

However, a student, Anthonia Onyinyechukwu, said the network service was still poor from her end, with little or no improvement observed.

Similarly, a youth corps member, Okunzuwa Ighodaro, lamented the poor service, saying, “I haven’t been able to retrieve my lost SIM for the past one month.

“I can’t even withdraw from my bank account because a code required to activate it was sent to the SIM I’m trying to retrieve.

“I have been on this since the beginning of July, and it’s really frustrating for me,” he said.

Also, Chinyere Joel, said there was no improvement in service on her phone, which still showed “no service.”

“It has been over two weeks now without improvement, and it’s seriously affecting my workflow,” she added.

In an earlier statement, telecommunications company Globacom outlined ongoing network improvement projects aimed at enhancing customer experience.

According to company officials, Globacom has been working round the clock to ensure subscribers across Nigeria receive value for money, especially in light of recent tariff increases approved by regulatory authorities.

The ongoing network upgrade includes the deployment of new base stations to cover underserved areas and densification in high-population zones to improve voice and data services nationwide.

The company is also relocating fibre infrastructure in several areas impacted by road construction projects.

Affected routes include Auchi–Okene, Benin–Ekpoma, Lafia–Akwanga, Minna–Abuja, and Funtua–Gusau.

“We decided—at a huge cost—to relocate the fibres, many of which had been vandalized due to uncoordinated road construction activities, in order to deliver best-in-class services to our customers,” Globacom stated.

The telco also revealed it was nearing completion on the deployment of several hundred new sites across the country.

“So far this year, thousands of 4G LTE sites have been rolled out in key locations, with hundreds more underway to scale up capacity and ensure faster, more reliable data service.

“To complement this, there has been a massive upgrade of backhaul capacity via microwave and fibre technologies, as well as seamless improvements to the core network.”

The company assured subscribers that these ongoing efforts would result in enhanced service delivery, superior network quality, and broader coverage.

“Customers can expect faster data speeds and better overall network performance.”

Globacom aims to add over 1,000 new sites in the next year, focusing on expanding its LTE footprint to improve data reliability.

It is also extending fibre connections to many of its hub sites for more robust service delivery.

Additionally, the company is investing in hybrid power solutions to reduce carbon emissions, relying more on battery power than generators across its nationwide sites.

In spite of these investments, the company expressed concern over continued vandalism of its network equipment, even as telecom infrastructure were being designated as critical national infrastructure.

Globacom called for stronger action to curb the sabotage.

