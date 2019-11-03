Barcelona will reportedly be without Luis Suarez for the next three weeks due to a calf injury.

Suarez sustained the issue during Saturday’s La Liga fixture with Levante, a game which the Catalan giants lost by a 3-1 scoreline.

A club statement read: “Tests carried out have shown that Luis Suarez has a right calf injury. Therefore, he is presently not available for selection and his recovery will dictate his return to action.”

However, as a result of the upcoming international break, the London Evening Standard claims that the Uruguay forward could miss just two matches.

Barcelona play host to Slavia Prague in the Champions League on Tuesday night, before squaring off against Celta Vigo next weekend.

Suarez, who was also absent for a number of games at the start of the campaign, has contributed eight goals from 12 outings in all competitions this season.