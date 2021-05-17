Luis Suarez struck late on to earn Atletico Madrid a crucial 2-1 win over Osasuna on Sunday which keeps them top of La Liga going into the season’s final week.

Real Madrid beat Athletic Bilbao 1-0 and would have moved first with Osasuna ahead against Atletico Madrid.

But late strikes from Renan Lodi and Suarez sent the Rojiblancos back to the summit.

FC Barcelona, third, were officially ruled out of the title race with a 2-1 home defeat by Celta Vigo.

Atletico Madrid spurned several first half chances, with Suarez hitting the post, seeing Sergio Herrera save one of his efforts and dragging another past the post.

Finally they appeared to break the deadlock, with Stefan Savic firing home after Kieran Trippier’s free-kick was flicked on, but the goal was ruled out for offside.

Yannick Carrasco also had a strike ruled out for offside as Atletico Madrid kept knocking on the door, but Ante Budimir headed Osasuna in front against the run of play.

Renan Lodi emphatically drilled home an equaliser after breaking into the area and Suarez struck in the 88th minute to ensure Simeone’s side are top on 83 points from 37 games.

Real Madrid are second after their tight 1-0 win at San Mames on 81 points.

Real Madrid appealed for a penalty kick when the ball struck Athletic Bilbao defender Jon Morcillo’s elbow, but nothing was given.

Zinedine Zidane’s side found it hard to create opportunities in a tight first half, but Luka Modric’s drive early in the second half drew a fine save from Unai Simon.

Casemiro headed against the crossbar as Real Madrid kept up the pressure and eventually earned victory through Nacho in the 68th minute.

