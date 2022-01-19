Suarez considering move to Aston Villa

Luis Suarez is reportedly considering a sensational move to Aston Villa after an alleged offer to him from the Premier League club.

Villa boss, Steven Gerrard, has already recruited one of his former Liverpool teammates this month following the arrival of Philippe Coutinho on loan from Barcelona with a £33million option to buy.

But Spanish journalist, Gerard Romero, claims the ex-Rangers boss has now held talks with Uruguay striker Suarez over a move to Villa Park following an approach for the Atletico Madrid star.

Romero claimed three clubs in Brazil – namely Palmeiras, Corinthians and Atletico Mineiro – as well as another side from Saudi Arabia made offers that have been rejected by Suarez, with the ex-Barcelona forward keen to ‘focus’ on the Premier League proposal.

A potential deal would cost the West Midlands outfit absolutely nothing in the summer, with Suarez’s contract at the Wanda Metropolitano set to expire at the end of the season, allowing him to leave on a free transfer in June.

Gerrard has spoken glowingly about Suarez in the past, labelling him as the best player he has ever played with following their four seasons together at Liverpool, where they came agonisingly close to the Premier League title in 2013-14.

However, Gerrard is not the only who would seemingly be keen to see Suarez back in English football, with social media also going wild ahead of a possible reunion.