‘Style by Zenith’ debuts in Lagos

Zenith Bank Plc is set to light up the social and entertainment scene this December with the launch of “Style by Zenith”.

“Style by Zenith,” a flagship Lifestyle, Beauty, Fashion, Accessories and Entertainment fair, powered by Zenith Bank in conjunction with Fashion One, a foremost international lifestyle and entertainment company, would hold in Lagos on December 29 and 30, 2018 at the Open Ground by Four Points Hotel, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The two-day fair is a potpourri ofLifestyle activities featuring runway modelling by leading Nigerian and international models accessorized by top designers, beauticians, beauty and lifestyle products manufacturers, accessory makers, food and confectionary, entertainment for adults and children as well as performances by top Nigerian artistes, amongst other activities.

Speaking on the launch of the platform, the General Manager of Zenith Bank Plc and Coordinator of the event, Adobi Nwapa, noted: “‘Style by Zenith’ is a unique platform through which the bank will connect with and create value for its customers by focusing on various aspects of their lifestyle. It is an all-inclusive fair that seeks to engage and entertain both the young and old during this festive period.”

“Style by Zenith” is geared towards engaging the Lifestyle ecosystem and connecting the consumers to every aspect of quality and affordable living, thereby helping them live their best lives in their own interest.

It is a holistic event aimed at connecting the SMEs and retail segment to a multiplicity of clientele through multiple factors which dictate and direct their everyday lifestyle choices, that is beauty, fashion, entertainment, food and general lifestyle (Travel, automobile, houses), thus facilitating the growth of the individual retail and SME businesses.

The crux of the “Style by Zenith” campaign is the by-line… Live your best life.

It is an aspirational call to people on all socio-economic strata of society, telling them they deserve and can indeed get, not just more, but the BEST QUALITY, out of life at affordable prices.

The fair will be multi-media and experiential as well, covering as much of human lifestyle existence as possible by taking advantage of all the product offerings by the exhibitors.

Established in 1990, Zenith Bank Plc, Nigeria’s biggest bank by tier-1 capital, provides corporate, business retail and personal banking products through its network of over 500 branches and business offices, serving millions of customers.

The Zenith brand, which centres on “People, Service and Technology”, proudly identifies with the “Style by Zenith” Fair, which offers the retail space quality and affordable lifestyle, enabling us all to live our best lives.