German Bundesliga side, Vfb Stuttgart is claimed to be “in conversation” with Arsenal forward, Folarin Balogun, who hope to secure his signature.

The 19-year-old has been enjoying his breakthrough season in North London, earning a number of minutes in the Europa League and notching up his first two senior goals and an assist for the senior side.

Balogun is yet to make his Premier League debut, however, but did make his domestic bow in the League Cup when coming off the bench against Man City last week.

While he is enjoying an increase in minutes, he is yet to agree terms over an extension of his playing contract, which is set to expire come the end of the season, and is believed to be considering leaving the club.

Stuttgart is now claimed to be working on convincing him to choose their club, with Sven Mislintat knowing the striker well from his time in North London.

The Bundesliga side are of the belief that their main option up front Nicholas Gonzalez is eyeing a move away from the club next summer, which will free up space for a new arrival to stake a claim for his place in the team.