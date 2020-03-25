Students to Ogun lawmakers after UK visit: Submit to COVID-19 test

The National Association of Ogun State Students has called on the members of the Ogun State House of Assembly, who recently returned from foreign trips, to subject themselves to COVID-19 test to determine their health status.

The association’s National President, Gbemileke Ogunrombi, in a statement in Abeokuta on Wednesday, said it was important for the lawmakers to submit themselves to test since they had just returned from a trip to the United Kingdom, one of the nations hit by the pandemic.

The statement said: “The assembly members must lead by example and yield to the call to undergo the COVID-19 test, and also subject themselves to isolation until their health status is determined.

“To stop the spread of COVID-19, it is imperative for the lawmakers to go for test and not further increase the tension in the state.

“We want to commend Governor Dapo Abiodun’s proactive measures toward curtailing and containing the spread of the coronavirus in Ogun.

“The lawmakers should not do anything to jeopardise the efforts of the state government in fighting the deadly virus.”

Ogunrombi further pleaded with the lawmakers to do the needful, saying the state should not be thrown into panic.

The News Agency of Nigeria gathered that the lawmakers had on March 13 returned from a trip to the UK.

NAN also recalls that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on Monday threatened to publish the names of top government officials that had refused to self-isolate, even after returning from countries ravaged by the pandemic.