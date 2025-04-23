Students raise funds to support burial of 77-year-old Nigerian Uber driver killed in US

The Philadelphia Chapter of the Black Students Union (BSU) has initiated a $25,000 fundraising campaign to assist in the burial of Olatunji Bolaji, a 77‑year‑old United States of America‑based Nigerian Uber driver, who was fatally shot on April 16, 2025 in Centre City, Philadelphia.

The 77-year-old man, a husband, father, and grandfather, was shot while waiting for a passenger outside the Byblos Hookah Lounge.

Reports indicate that the fatal shooting occurred during a dispute when two men exited a dark‑coloured Jeep Grand Cherokee and opened fire.

Bolaji was struck in the back of the head and later crashed a block away on Chestnut Street.

Authorities confirm that the suspects remain at large.

In response to the tragic incident, BSU Philadelphia Chapter President Alex Morris launched a GoFundMe campaign on behalf of the Bolaji family.

“It is with profound sadness that we share the sudden, senseless loss of Olatunji Bolaji — a 77‑year‑old father, grandfather, husband, and devoted rideshare driver murdered while simply doing his job,” the fundraiser’s statement read.

At the time of filing, the campaign had raised only $1,712 from 19 donations.

Morris explained that the funds will be allocated to cover immediate needs: $12,000 for funeral and memorial service expenses, $5,000 for living expenses during this period of grief, and $3,000 to provide counseling services for family members.

“Any amount beyond these needs will fund a trust for Olatunji’s grandchildren, including his unborn grandchild,” Morris added.

Regarding fund disbursement, Morris confirmed that all donations would be deposited directly into Bolaji’s widow Charice Bolaji’s bank account.

He stated that if she is unable to receive the funds directly, he will personally deliver the donations with full transparency and receipts.

The statement added: “Ola drove countless neighbours home safely; it’s our turn to bring his family safely through their darkest hour.

“Any amount — $5, $50, or $500 — eases the family’s burden.

“Share this campaign in your networks so others can give.

“And please, keep Ola’s loved ones in your thoughts and prayers.”

