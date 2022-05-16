Students’ protest: Polytechnic, Ibadan postpones examinations

The Polytechnic, Ibadan in Oyo State, has postponed the second semester examinations for the 2021/2022 academic session indefinitely due to the protest staged by some students Monday in Ibadan, the capital city.

The institution’s Public Relations Officer, Alhaji Soladoye Adewole, made this known in Ibadan, when contacted by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) for comments on the protest.

Adewole replied that those protesting were students, who refused to pay their tuition fees for the completion of their registration.

“Many of them have not paid and as a result, they have not completed their registration.

“And the management is insisting that those who have not completed their registration, and have not paid will not write the examination.

“So, they suddenly woke up to realize this on the day they are supposed to start their examinations.

“One to two weeks ago, they were busy celebrating their Hall Week, Towns celebration and other celebrations, forgetting to pay their tuition fee, which might have been given to them by their parents or guardians,” he said.

Adewole said since the students knew that the school management would enforce a “No Pay, No Examinations” they employed their own strategy to halt the examinations scheduled for Monday.

“The examinations have been called off, but we are going to re-strategize.

“Anybody that does not pay or complete his or her registration is not a student of The Polytechnic, Ibadan, except they do the needful,” he said.

NAN gathered that some students of the polytechnic had on Monday paralyzed academic activities in the institution, disrupting the commencement of the second semester examinations of the institution.

Some of the students, who pleaded anonymity, said some of them had paid their tuition fees.

But, they were unable to print their course forms so they couldn’t proceed with registration, while some who started their registration have yet to complete it due to various reasons.

NAN gathered that the students also claimed that due to social activities, they were not prepared for the examinations.

The students, however, urged the management to first conclude the examinations for the part-time students before the commencement of the examinations for the full-time students.