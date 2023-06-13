Students loan: President Tinubu’s aide lists those not qualified

Dele Alake, one of the top aides of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has listed those not qualified to benefit from the students loan of the Federal Government.

The Eagle Online recalls that President Tinubu signed the students loan bill into law on Monday in Abuja.

The bill was sponsored by a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, who is now the Chief of Staff to the President.

Explaining those not qualified to benefit from the loan after the signing of the bill into law on Monday, lake said: “A student can be disqualified from accessing loan if:

“1. He is proven to have defaulted in respect of any previous loan granted by any organisation.

“2. He has been found guilty of exam malpractice by any school authority.

“3. He’s convicted of felony or any offence involving dishonesty or fraud.

“4. He has been convicted of drug offences.

“5. Any of his parents has defaulted in respect of students loan or any loan granted to him or her.”

—