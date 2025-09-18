Students exchange programme: Kano conveys 588 students to Northern states

The Kano State government has conveyed 588 students to 13 northern states under its Students Exchange Programme for the 2025/2026 academic session.

The students, comprising both males and females, were transported to Adamawa, Bauchi, Gombe, Jigawa, Katsina, Kebbi, Taraba, and Nasarawa states.

Others from Yobe, Kaduna, Sokoto, Borno, and Kwara states also arrived safely at their respective destinations.

Meanwhile, 78 students are scheduled to depart for Niger and Benue states on September 30, 2025.

The programme, which involves 19 northern states, was established to promote unity, mutual understanding, and appreciation of cultural diversity among students.

Over the years, it has enabled thousands of students to interact with peers from different states, broadening their horizons and fostering social cohesion across the region.

The disclosure was made in a statement released on Thursday by the Director of Public Enlightenment, Ministry of Education, Kano, Balarabe Abdullahi Kiru.

The announcement came just before the departure, underscoring the government’s commitment to safe and organised transportation.

Speaking to journalists after the departure, the Kano State Commissioner of Education, Dr. Ali Haruna Makoda, represented by the Director of Monitoring and Evaluation, Auwal Muhammad Mustapha, reiterated the government’s dedication to the welfare of the students.

“His Excellency, the Governor, is providing all the necessary logistics and financial support to facilitate our work and ensure that students are transported safely to their respective states,” Mustapha said.

He also commended parents and stakeholders for their cooperation, describing it as critical to the success of the programme.

