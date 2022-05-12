Students burn colleague to death over alleged religious blasphemy

The Sokoto State Government on Thursday confirmed the death of a student at the Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto and ordered the closure of the institution indefinitely.

The students unrest was caused by an alleged blasphemy made by the deceased student against Islamic religion.

The blasphemy was said to have been made through a social media group.

The students, in mob outrage, traced the female student and killed her as well as burnt the corpse at the school security gate after overpowering the school securities.

Addressing a news conference, the state Commissioner for Information, Alhaji Isa Bajini-Galadunci, confirmed the student’s death and said the state government had ordered the immediate closure of the school.

Bajini-Galadunci said Governor Aminu Tambuwal had directed the Ministry of Higher Education and other relevant agencies to commence investigation into the incident and report back to the state government.

The Commissioner said Tambuwal urged citizens to remain calm and law abiding, assuring them that appropriate action would be taken after the investigation.

NAN reports that combined security operatives were deployed to the college as students were seen evacuating the campus.