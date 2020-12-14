Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, on Monday, visited President Muhammadu Buhari in his country home in Daura.

Masari was said to have briefed the President who is also in the state on the ongoing efforts to secure the release of the abducted students of Government Science School in the Kankara area of the state.

Buhari’s Personal Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, made this known on Monday.

“As the government intensifies efforts to rescue all the abducted students of the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, President Muhammadu Buhari receives a briefing on the ongoing mission from Katsina State Governor, Rt. Hon. Aminu Masari this afternoon in Daura,” @BashirAhmaad tweeted.

Bandits had stormed the school on Friday night and abducted at least 333 students after a gun duel with the police. The President had arrived in the state on Friday, hours before the abduction took place.

Buhari has come under fire for visiting his cows in Daura on Monday but failing to visit the school. He had rather sent a delegation from Abuja to visit the school and sympathise with the families of the victims.

Global rights group, Amnesty International, has also condemned the abduction of the schoolboys while calling on the Buhari regime to ensure their speedy release.