A Magistrates’ Court in Makurdi, Benue State on Wednesday ordered that 30-year-old student, John Iornongo, who allegedly knocked out a woman unconscious and sodomised her be remanded in police custody, pending legal advice.

The police charged Iornongo with one count of unnatural offence.

Magistrate Erdoo Ter did not take the plea Iornongo because the court lacked the jurisdiction to entertain the matter.

Ter adjourned the case until August 26 for further mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Inspector James Ewache, told the court that the case was reported by the complainant at the Police Headquarters in Makurdi.

Ewache alleged that on July 9, the complainant, who had a headache and body pain, went to LABET Pharmacy, Km4 Gboko Road, were Iornongo was on duty.

He alleged that Iornongo, who took her a sample of her blood, said she tested positive to malaria and “small quantity of HIV”.

He added: “Iornongo then invited her to his house on July 11, 2020 for an injection and take taking it, she lost consciousness.

“When she woke up later, she discovered that Iornongo had somomised (anal sex with) her.”

The prosecution said investigation into the matter was still ongoing and prayed the court for an adjournment.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 285 of the Penal Code Law of Benue, 2004.

