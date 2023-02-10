Student who attempted suicide alive – YABATECH

The Deputy Registrar, Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH), Joe Ejiofor, said that the ND1 Marketing student of the institution who attempted suicide is alive and responding well to treatment.

Ejiofor, also Head of Public Relations of the institution, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Friday that the college management led by Ag Rector, Uduak Inyang-Udoh, Dean of Students and Tunji Balogun visited and confirmed her state.

Ejiofor said that although the young girl drank some chemical substance suspected to be sniper, she was quickly rescued following an alarm raised by her roommate on Wednesday.

“This is to inform the college community and the general public that there is no iota of truth in the rumour going around that Destiny, the ND1 Marketing student who attempted suicide has died.

“The College management has visited her and we can authoritatively say that she’s alive, responding well to treatment and her parents have been contacted and they are with her in the hospital.

“Her roommate who saw her taking the substance raised an alarm and she was quickly taken to the College Medical Centre where she was attended to and stabilised by the Medical Director, Dr. Tunde Nubi, and his team,” he added.

The Deputy registrar who condemned the act expressed worry as to why such a young girl would want to take her life.

“But I can tell you that the reason is not related to the news flying around that she was apprehended for exam malpractice or that she was jilted by her boyfriend.

”In a campus environment like ours, suicide is a major public health concern,” he added.

According to him, when a student dies by suicide, the effects are felt not only by immediate family, relations and friends but by the college community at large.

“As a responsible and responsive management, we try as much as possible to guard against such evil acts through a series of orientation programmes organised for students in the course of their studies,” Ejiofor explained.

He declared that no matter the circumstances and situation anyone finds him or herself, suicide should never be an option.