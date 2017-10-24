Student victim of gas explosion in Benue dies after three months battle
Stella Merkyaa, a student, who suffered multiple injuries from a gas explosion on July 18, 2017, died on Tuesday morning, the Benue State Commissioner for Health, Cecilia Ojabo, has confirmed.
The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Merkyaa, a student of the School of Midwifery, Makurdi, suffered the multiple burns when her cooking gas exploded on her in the hostel.
Ojabo, who confirmed the death in a telephone interview with NAN, described the incident as “unfortunate”.
She said: “Stella died in the early hours of Tuesday; it is quite sad.”
The commissioner said government had supported the deceased “in every possible way” in her battle to survive the accident.
NAN reports that the deceased moved through four hospitals – Federal Medical Centre, Makurdi, Benue State Teaching Hospital, Makurdi, Jos University Teaching Hospital and Bingham Teaching Hospital, Masaka, where she died.
A relation of the deceased, Torkwase Ajo, told NAN that she died at 4.30am.
She said: “We did everything possible to help her, but she gave up in the end.”