The Nigerian Online Newspaper


R&D Health

Student victim of gas explosion in Benue dies after three months battle

By The Eagle Online
Stella Merkyaa, a student, who suffered multiple injuries from a gas explosion on July 18, 2017, died on Tuesday morning, the Benue State Commissioner for Health, Cecilia Ojabo, has confirmed.
The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Merkyaa, a student of the School of Midwifery, Makurdi, suffered the multiple burns when her cooking gas exploded on her in the hostel.
Ojabo, who confirmed the death in a telephone interview with NAN, described the incident as “unfortunate”.
She said: “Stella died in the early hours of Tuesday; it is quite sad.”
Related Stories

Nigeria needs more investment in rural infrastructure to…

Police sanction 20 personnel for corruption

NSE market capitalisation dips N60b on Lafarge, NB loss

The commissioner said government had supported the deceased “in every possible way” in her battle to survive the accident.
NAN reports that the deceased moved through four hospitals – Federal Medical Centre, Makurdi, Benue State Teaching Hospital, Makurdi, Jos University Teaching Hospital and Bingham Teaching Hospital, Masaka, where she died.
A relation of the deceased, Torkwase Ajo, told NAN that she died at 4.30am.
She said: “We did everything possible to help her, but she gave up in the end.”

ADVERT
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship..
Click HERE For Details.


The Eagle Online