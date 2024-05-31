Student killed by colleagues: Family reveals shocking details during visit to university

The family of a student of Ajayi Crowther University, who was beaten to death by his colleagues inside the hostel, Alex Timileyin, have revealed shocking details to the public during their visit to the institution in Oyo, Oyo State.

The shocking details included the state of the hostel for which they said they pay so much and expected much more.

They also complained about the speed with which the management of the institution got the blood from the scene of the incident cleaned and that what was revealed to the public of the incident was a tip of the iceberg from the injuries they swallowed on the corpse of Timileyin.

A member of the family who was part of the team that visited Ajayi Crowther University in Oyo, Oyo State, Yemi Otuedon, revealed these and much more in a post on his Facebook page.

Otuedon wrote: “A high-powered delegation from both Warri kingdom and Uvwie kingdom of Delta State led by Prince Yemi Emiko and Efe Ofobruku left the state and arrived at Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo to seek the whereabouts of their son Akro Alex Chamuke.

“Others in the delegation are Alex Eyengho, Clem Onotoye amongst others. Justice is all we seek, nothing but justice.

“When we held the meeting, our late prince’s uncle, Uncle Yemi, asked where our prince was living.

“If you see where these children are staying, they are like prisoners. Despite the kind of money paid to the school.

“After we left his residence, where he was beaten to death, we went to the police station. At the police station, we asked for approval to go to the mortuary.

“When we got to the mortuary, there were no other corpses there. Only our prince’s body was there. The mortuary is not working, his body was swollen.

“There were injuries all over his head and body.

“If you saw the body, you would know it wasn’t a small bleed, and they went to clean the house (where he was beaten).

“They mopped it.

“Is that not a wicked school?”