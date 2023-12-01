Student jailed three months for stealing solar panel

An Area Court in Jos on Friday sentenced a 23-year-old student, David Longji, to three months imprisonment for stealing solar panel.

The judge, Shawomi Bokkos, sentenced Longji after he pleaded guilty to theft.

Bokkos, however, gave him an option to pay N20,000 as fine.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Inspector Ibrahim Gokwat told the court that the case was reported on October 16 at the Anglo-Jos police station by one Livinus James, the complainant.

The prosecutor said that the convict stole the solar panel from a company and was caught while trying to sell it .

Gokwat said that the offence contravened the provisions of the Plateau Penal Code.