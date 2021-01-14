An Upper Area Court sitting in Kasunwan Nama in Jos, Plateau State on Thursday sentenced a 20-year-old student, Nathan Monday, to 14 months in prison for attempted theft and possession of dangerous weapon.

The judge, Lawal Suleiman, however, gave Monday an option to pay a fine for each offence.

Suleiman said for attempted theft, Monday had an option to pay N7,000 fine or go to jail for six months, while he could pay a fine of N13,000 for possession of dangerous weapon or go to jail for another eight months.

He said the judgement would serve as deterrent to those who would want to indulge in such criminal acts.

Before pronouncing judgment, Monday had pleaded guilty to the charges of theft and possession of dangerous weapon.

The Prosecutor, Inspector Ibrahim Gokwat, had earlier told the court that one Blessing Bitrus of Utan, Jos, reported Monday to the police as having attacked her with a sharp knife.

Bitrus complained that during the attack, Monday demanded that she handed over her bag and phone to him.

Gokwai said Monday was apprehended after Bitrus laid a complaint against him.

Monday’s offence contravened the penal code of Plateau State, the prosecutor said.