Student jailed 15 months for stealing grains, gadgets

A Magistrates’ Court in Kafanchan, Kaduna State has sentenced a 24-year-old student, Daniel Nuhu, to 15 months in a correctional centre for stealing grains and gadgets.

The student was charged and arraigned by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp with criminal trespass and theft.

Nuhu pleaded guilty to the charges, and begged the court for leniency.

The Magistrate, Michael Bawa, in his ruling sentenced the defendant to three months imprisonment or a fine of N30,000 for trespass and 12 months imprisonment or a fine of N50,000 for theft.

Bawa also ordered the defendant to pay the complainant N200,000 in compensation after the prosecutor made an application for N300,000.

The NSCDC Prosecutor, Marcus Audu, told the court that the complainant, Deborah Swam, reported the matter at the NSCDC office in Kafanchan on March 5.

Audu explained that the defendant entered the complainant’s house at Zonkwa and stole her grains, but got caught by one Fidelis Malam.

He noted that the defendant had previously also stolen the complainant’s box, television, laptop, three smartphones, and 35 measures of beans.

He said that the offences contravene sections 327 and 270 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law.

