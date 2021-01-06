A 39-year-old student, Ambrose Ugbo, on Wednesday appeared in a Grade I Area Court in Kubwa, Abuja for alleged criminal trespass and theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, John Okpa, told the court that the complainant, Deborah Uva, reported the matter at Kubwa Police Station, Abuja on January 3.

Okpa said the defendant criminally trespassed to the complainant’s apartment and stole some of her clothes valued at N50,000 on the said date.

He said the defendant made away with one wrapper valued at N25,000, three “mudus” of rice valued at N3,000, one hand dryer valued at N5,000 and N50,000 cash.

The offence, according to the prosecutor, contravenes the provisions of Sections 342 and 287 of the Penal Code.

However, the defendant pleaded not guilty.

The defence counsel, Taiye Okoya, prayed the court to grant his client bail in the most liberal terms, citing Section 162 and 158 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act.

The Judge, Muhammad Adamu, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200,000 with one reasonable surety in like sum.

Adamu ordered that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and must present means of identification.

He, therefore, adjourned the case until February 17 for hearing.