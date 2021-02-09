A 20-year-old student, Benjamin Oche, on Monday appeared in a Magistrates Court in Makurdi, Benue State for allegedly breaking into a house and stealing 25 litres of groundnut oil.

The police charged Oche with theft, breaking and entering.

The prosecution counsel, Sergeant Ato Godwin, told the court that the case was reported at the ‘D’ Division Police Station, Makurdi by the complainant, Eunice Iyom, on January 27.

Godwin alleged that Oche broke into Iyom’s house and also stole an Itel cellphone worth N8,000, a gold chain worth N310,000.00 and a designer watch worth N210,000.

He also alleged that the defendant on January 11 broke into the house of Owoicho Emmanuel and stole his certificates, three jeans trousers, T-shirt, electric warmer and a techno spark IV worth N45,000.

The prosecutor said investigation into the matter was still ongoing and asked the court for another date for mention.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 289 and 356 of the Penal Code.

After the charge was read to him, Oche pleaded not guilty.

Magistrate Ajuma Igama admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 and one surety who should be a civil servant on grade level 7 or above.

Ajuma adjourned the case until March 3 for further mention.