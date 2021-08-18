Student docked for allegedly destroying N4.1m self-contained building

A 34-year-old student, David Musa, on Wednesday appeared before a Gwagwalada Magistrates’ Court for allegedly destroying a self-contained apartment valued at N4.121 million.

The police charged Musa, who resides at Gbaupe village, Kuje Area Council, Abuja, on two counts of criminal conspiracy and mischief.

The prosecution counsel, Dabo Yakubu, told the court that the defendant on May 6, conspired with some people that went and destroyed a self-contained security post, belonging to Adekoya Taiwo.

Yakubu said the apartment was valued at N4.121 million.

According to him, the offences contravened the provisions of Sections 97 and 326 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The defence counsel, Sagiru Alfa, urged the court to grant his client bail on most liberal terms, citing Sections 158 and 162 of Administration of Criminal

He said the defendant was presumed innocent until proven guilty by the law, describing Musa as an easy going gentleman, who would not jump bail.

The Magistrate Yusuf Ibrahim admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200,000 with one surety in like sum, who must reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

Ibrahim ordered that the surety must have a definite and verifiable address to the satisfaction of the court.

He said the surety would forfeit the bail bond if the defendant jumps bail, adding that both the surety and the defendant must provide a means of identification.

The magistrate adjourned the case until Sept. 16 for hearing.