Student docked for alleged cheating

A 39-year-old student, Donald Ojeifo, on Wednesday, appeared before a Zuba Magistrates’ Court, charged with cheating.

The defendant, an indigene of Bassa village, Airport, Abuja, is standing trial on charges of criminal trespass, breach of trust, impersonation and cheating.

The prosecution counsel, James Idachaba, informed the court that the defendant on the pretext of procuring travel documents for people allegedly converted the money to his personal use.

Idachaba said that the defendant collected N148, 000 one Abednigo Tovilho and fled to an unknown destination before he got arrested by the police on April 2.

The prosecution counsel said that the offence, contravened the provisions of sections 348, 312, 324 and 325 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Magistrate, Abdulaziz Ismail granted the defendant N200,000 bail, with one surety who must be a civil servant resident within the court’s jurisdiction.

Ismail also ordered that the surety must produce means of identification and adjourned the matter until May 17 for hearing.