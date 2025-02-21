Student dies, four injured as school building collapses in Yobe

Halima Ibrahim, a Senior Secondary 2 student of Government Girls Science and Technical College, Potiskum, Yobe State died on Thursday following the collapse of their school building during lessons as four other students of the school are currently receiving treatment in a hospital as a result of the tragedy.

Permanent Secretary, Yobe State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, Dr. Bukar Aji, said this at a news conference on Thursday.

At the conference in Damaturu, the state capital, he said the incident occurred at about 1pm on Thursday when a block of two classrooms collapsed on the students during lessons.

Aji said: “Actually, what happened was that a block, which contains two classrooms, came down to the corridors of the classroom.

“Unfortunately, five of our students were affected.

‘‘One of them gave up along the line, and four of them are in good condition, according to the medical doctor who was in the hospital.”

The Permanent Secretary said that there were about 50 students altogether in both classes, with each class containing 25 students.

Aji added: “They were in session and they are SS2 students.

“We visited them and actually, they were traumatised.”

The Permanent Secretary said the ministry was waiting for an official report from the school so as to inform the state Ministry of Housing about the development.

“The ministry is more competent to identify the root cause of the problem and identify measures to prevent future occurrence,” he said.

