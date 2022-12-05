Student arrested for criticising Aisha Buhari speaks + Video

The final year student of the Department of Environmental Management and Toxicology, Federal University Dutse, Jigawa State, Aminu Adamu, has spoken for the first time after his release from custody for criticising the First Lady of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari.

The student was arrested, arraigned by the Nigeria Police and remanded at a correctional centre in Niger State.

Speaking on his Twitter handle: @aminullahie, on Sunday, Adamu sought the prayers of well-meaning Nigerians to sail through his final exams.

He equally said he would deactivate his social media accounts.

He said: “I’ll like to use this medium to express my gratitude to the general public, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) and to the management of Federal University, Dutse, for their help, support and prayers.

“I will also like to thank the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the mother of the nation, the person of her Excellency, Aisha Buhari for finding it worthy in her heart to forgive me for my recent actions and for her moral advice that I should change for the better.

“I will abide to those words.

“However, I have to deactivate my whole social media accounts because of my exams starting tomorrow as this is going to be the final semester and final exam, a little mistake might lead to several days.”





