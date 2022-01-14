Student arraigned in court over weed possession

A 26-year-old student, Rabiu Gimba, Friday arraigned before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly being in possession of weed, suspected to be marijuana.

The police charged Gimba, who lives in Ikorodu ,a Lagos suburb, with conspiracy and breach of peace.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Rachael Williams, said the defendant also conducted himself in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace by selling weed, suspected to be marijuana.

Williams told the court that the defendant committed the offence with others, at large on December 17, 2021, in Ijede, Ikorodu, Lagos.

The prosecutor told the court that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 168 (1)(d) and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

Magistrate T. O. Fashanu held that the defendant should be granted bail in the sum of N100, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Fashanu ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and must show evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The magistrate has adjourned the case until February 2 for mention. NAN