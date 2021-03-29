A 27-year-old student, Samuel Adebayo, on Monday appeared in a Chief Magistrates’ Court in Gwagwalada, FCT, for allegedly stealing two cell phones.

The police charged Adebayo, who resides opposite abattoir gate, Gwagwalada, FCT, with criminal conspiracy and extortion.

The prosecution counsel, Dabo Yakubu, told the court that the complainants, Innocent Adole and Sunday Kingsley, of New Kutunku Gwagwalada, Abuja, reported the matter at the police station on March 18.

Yakubu said that the defendant and two others now at large, stole a Tecno Spark 4 worth N45,000 and a Gionee S10 worth N45,000.

He said the stolen phones were discovered in possession of the defendant on March 24.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 97 and 289 of the Penal Code.

The defendant pleaded not guilty.

The Chief Magistrate, Aliyu Shafa, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N80,000 with one surety in like sum.

Shafa ordered that the surety must reside within the court jurisdiction and adjourned the case until May 19, for hearing.