Student allegedly asks taxi driver to give him N22,000 cash, fails to transfer it to him

A 23-year old student, Elijah Gwana, has appeared before a Grade I Area Court in Karu, Abuja for allegedly cheating a taxi driver of N22,000.

The police on Tuesday arraigned the defendant, who resides in phase II, Lugbe, on a one-court charge of cheating.

The Prosecution Counsel, Olanrewaju Osho, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on April 12.

Osho alleged that the defendant boarded the complainant’s cab to Apo, Wuse at the rate of N5,000.

He told the court that the defendant was said to have deceitfully collected N22,000 from the taxi driver under the pretext that he would pay the sum along with the taxi fare, knowing the claim to be false.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of section 322 of the Penal Code.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Judge, Malam Umar Mayana, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N30,000 with one reasonable surety in like sum.

Mayana ordered that the surety must provide a valid identification card and a statement of account.

The judge adjourned the case until May 30 for hearing.